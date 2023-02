A 30-year-old man was shot while standing outside a house in Roseland Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue around 1:28 a.m. when two men fired shot from the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.