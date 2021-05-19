Man shot outside restaurant on West Side

A man was wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant Wednesday on the West Side.

He was walking out of the restaurant about 8:05 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue when a silver-colored Ford Flex SUV stopped in front of him, Chicago police said.

FOR BREAKING ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Someone got out of the SUV and fired shots at the 39-year-old before getting back in the Ford and driving off, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.