Man shot, seriously wounded in Austin

A man was shot in the head Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 48-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 7:49 p.mn. when gunfire broke out in the 4900 block of West Race Avenue, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by paramedics where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.