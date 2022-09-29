Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene but no one is in custody, officials said.

Police said they believe the shooting was domestic-related.