Man shot, seriously wounded while sitting in parked car in Lawndale

A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 27-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 2:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Avenue when he was struck in the leg by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

