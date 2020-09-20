Man shot Sunday in Lawndale, hospitalized in good condition

A person was shot Sunday in Lawndale in the West Side.

The male, whose age isn’t known, was shot in the arm about 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said. He was hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.

