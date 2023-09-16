Man shot in thigh on Near West Side, seriously wounded

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was near a sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was shot in the thigh around 4:28 p.m., according to a report from Chicago police. It was not immediately clear where the gunshot came from.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported to be in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.