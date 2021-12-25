Man shot through drive-thru window in Grand Crossing

article

A 37-year-old man was shot through a drive-thru window of a business in Grand Crossing early Saturday.

According to police, around 5:07 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Stony Island, a man was standing inside an area business, when an unknown car pulled up to the drive-thru.

The person inside the car fired shots through the window, striking the man, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One Detectives are investigating.