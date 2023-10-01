Man shot to death in broad daylight on NW Side

A man was shot to death in board daylight on the Northwest Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police responded to the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Noble Square just after 7 a.m. and found a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was shot by an unknown offender several times. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody for the shooting as detectives investigate.