A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled and no one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.