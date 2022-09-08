Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police

A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that the shooters were inside a black SUV, and they drove off on South Wood Street.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.