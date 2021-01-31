Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Sunday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

About 5:50 p.m., he was traveling in a vehicle when he stopped in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.

Two people approached his vehicle and unleashed gunfire, striking the 25-year-old multiple times, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

Area One detectives are investigating.