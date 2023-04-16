Man shot to death on Chicago's Far South Side

A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Golden Gate on the Far South Side Saturday night.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.