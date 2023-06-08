Man shot to death on Chicago's West Side: police

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police say the victim got in a fight with a male offender who pulled a gun and opened fire.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue at approximately 4:19 a.m.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the offender got into a red sedan and fled southbound on Cicero Avenue.

No other injuries were reported. There were no arrests reported. Chicago police detectives are investigating.