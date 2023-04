A man was fatally shot while walking on a sidewalk in West Town Friday night.

Police say the victim was in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street around 11 p.m. when a man in all dark clothing began shooting.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.