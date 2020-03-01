Man shot to death outside home in Bronzeville

A man was shot to death Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Tramen Starnes, 22, was outside a home about 4:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue when three males walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Starnes was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He lived in Bronzeville.

Area Central detectives are investigating.