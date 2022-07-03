Man shot to death outside residential building in Humboldt Park

A man was shot to death outside of a residential building in Humboldt Park Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Springfield.

At about 10 a.m., a 38-year-old man was outside of a residential building when an unknown male in a dark-colored Sedan exited the vehicle and fired shots in the direction of the victim, police said.

The offender got back into the vehicle, and fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the chest and head. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offender is in custody.