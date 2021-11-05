Man shot walking down driveway in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking down his driveway Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.
The 41-year-old was walking down his driveway around 4:17 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was shot in the thigh, police said.
The gunman fled after the shooting, police said.
The 41-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
No one is custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
