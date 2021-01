A 31-year-old man was shot Sunday morning while walking in South Shore.

He was walking down the street about 11:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 70th Street when someone in a dark vehicle approached and shot him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the left thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.