Man shot while driving in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot by while driving by a gunman in another vehicle in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood early Saturday. 

Police say a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Chicago Avenue when someone in a white truck fired shots. 

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. 

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating