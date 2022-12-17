Man shot while driving in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot by while driving by a gunman in another vehicle in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood early Saturday.
Police say a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Chicago Avenue when someone in a white truck fired shots.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating