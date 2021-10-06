Man shot while driving in North Center

A man was shot while driving Wednesday morning, causing him to crash in the North Center neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving around 1:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue when he was struck by shots fired from a white Audi SUV, police said.

The driver was struck in the neck and crashed into a tree, meter box and a restaurant door, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

When police approached, he ran from the vehicle and threw a gun and narcotics on the ground.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.