Man fatally shot while driving in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot while driving, crashing into a car Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was inside a vehicle around 7:24 a.m. driving westbound in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and his car struck a stationary vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.