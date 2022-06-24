Man shot while riding bicycle on Chicago's South Side

A man riding a bicycle was shot in Auburn Gresham Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8900 block of South Parnell.

At about 11:27 a.m., a 43-year-old man was on a bicycle when a black vehicle approached, police said.

A male offender got out of the driver's side of the vehicle and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the right buttocks and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

The offender got back into the vehicle and fled the scene eastbound, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is currently in custody.