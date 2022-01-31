Man shot while running from armed robber in Bronzeville

A man was shot multiple times Monday morning after he tried to run away from an armed robber in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m., the 34-year-old was walking in the 200 block of East 35th Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, police said.

The man refused and ran away from the gunman and was shot two times in the back and once on the arm, police said.

He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.