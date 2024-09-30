Man shows up at South Side fast food restaurant with gunshot wound

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after walking into a restaurant in the Back of the Yards with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Police said the victim walked into a fast food restaurant in the 1400 block of West 47th Street just before 9 p.m.

The shooting reportedly happened nearby in the 4800 block of South Ada Street.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

No arrests have been reported. Chicago police detectives are investigating.