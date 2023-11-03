Expand / Collapse search

Man sleeping on Bucktown sidewalk attacked, stabbed

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Bucktown
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed on a sidewalk in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old man, was asleep on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Armitage Avenue when someone woke him up and began attacking him with a knife. 

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. 

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a cut and puncture wound. 

Police say the offender, an unknown male, fled the scene. No arrests have been reported. 

Area Five detectives are investigating.