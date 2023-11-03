Man sleeping on Bucktown sidewalk attacked, stabbed

A man was stabbed on a sidewalk in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old man, was asleep on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Armitage Avenue when someone woke him up and began attacking him with a knife.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a cut and puncture wound.

Police say the offender, an unknown male, fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.