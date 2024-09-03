Man sought in attack of Chicago mail carrier, $150K reward offered: USPIS

The Brief Authorities are seeking a man accused of assaulting a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. The incident occurred on July 29, 2024, on W. Fullerton Avenue. A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.



Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a USPS letter carrier in Chicago.

The incident took place on July 29 around 1:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Fullerton Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing between 5'8" and 5'9" and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He is believed to be in his early 30s, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Suspect wanted in attack on USPS letter carrier in Chicago | USPIS

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities urge the public not to approach the suspect if seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and to mention "Law Enforcement" when calling.