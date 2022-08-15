Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police released two images of a man wanted for robbing another man of his backpack on a CTA Green Line train | Chicago police

Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side.

The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.

The suspect, who is in his 30s or 40s, ran away from the station, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's Mass Transit Detectives at (312) 745-4706.