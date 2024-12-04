Man sought for allegedly vandalizing Chicago police vehicle

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a Chicago police vehicle.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20, around 2:30 a.m., in the 3500 block of North Clark Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Police say the man caused damage to city property. Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the police vehicle and pull out what looks like a marker before writing something on the hood of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.