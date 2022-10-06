Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform

A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning.

Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew.

The woman had a knife and stabbed the victim on the right side of his chest before running off.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a stab wound.

There is no suspect in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.