Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. 

Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. 

The woman had a knife and stabbed the victim on the right side of his chest before running off. 

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a stab wound. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There is no suspect in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 