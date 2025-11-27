Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Red Line on Thanksgiving: police

The Brief Three unidentified individuals attempted to rob a 48-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train around 11:40 a.m. on Thanksgiving. During the struggle, one offender used a sharp object, causing a puncture wound to the victim’s back; he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition. The offenders fled with the victim’s belongings and have not been apprehended.



A 48-year-old man was stabbed while on a CTA Red Line train on Thanksgiving, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 11:40 a.m., a 48-year-old man was sitting in a CTA train in the 200 block of 47th when he was approached by three unknown offenders.

The offenders demanded the man's property, when one of the offenders pulled out a sharp object. A physical altercation ensued.

The victim sustained a puncture wound to his back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene with the victim's belongings.