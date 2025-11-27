Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Red Line on Thanksgiving: police
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was stabbed while on a CTA Red Line train on Thanksgiving, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 11:40 a.m., a 48-year-old man was sitting in a CTA train in the 200 block of 47th when he was approached by three unknown offenders.
The offenders demanded the man's property, when one of the offenders pulled out a sharp object. A physical altercation ensued.
The victim sustained a puncture wound to his back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, in good condition.
The offenders fled the scene with the victim's belongings.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.