Man stabbed during robbery on CTA Red Line on Thanksgiving: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 27, 2025 2:16pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Three unidentified individuals attempted to rob a 48-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train around 11:40 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
    • During the struggle, one offender used a sharp object, causing a puncture wound to the victim’s back; he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition.
    • The offenders fled with the victim’s belongings and have not been apprehended.

CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was stabbed while on a CTA Red Line train on Thanksgiving, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 11:40 a.m., a 48-year-old man was sitting in a CTA train in the 200 block of 47th when he was approached by three unknown offenders.

The offenders demanded the man's property, when one of the offenders pulled out a sharp object. A physical altercation ensued. 

The victim sustained a puncture wound to his back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, in good condition.

The offenders fled the scene with the victim's belongings.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

