Man stabbed in fight at CTA Red Line stop, woman on the run: police

A man is hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight at a CTA Red Line stop on Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The incident happened at 2:41 p.m. in the 800 block of N. State Street.

Police said a fight broke out between a 58-year-old man and a woman, and the situation escalated when the woman "produced a sharp object" and struck the man in the head.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. According to police, the woman fled southbound on Wabash Avenue and is not in custody.

The CTA said the incident caused temporary delays and some train reroutes. Service resumed around 4 p.m.

Chicago Police Department's Area 3 detectives are investigating.