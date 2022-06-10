Man stabbed in the chest in Uptown during fight

A man was stabbed in the chest in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood during an altercation Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of West Wilson.

At about 7:22 p.m., police responded to a person stabbed and found a 59-year-old man with a puncture wound to the upper chest.

The victim said he was in a physical altercation with an unknown man — who fled the scene after the incident, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, and is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.