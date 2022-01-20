Man stabbed in the head while riding Red Line train on the South Side

A CTA rider was stabbed in the head on a Red Line train Wednesday night on the South Side.

The 33-year-old man was riding on a Red Line train around 10:42 p.m. when he got into an argument with another person who pulled out a knife and stabbed him near the 79th Street station, police said.

The man suffered a stab wound to the head and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police recovered a knife at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP