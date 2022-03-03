Man stabbed on Chicago's West Side

A man was stabbed during a fight Thursday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

The 31-year-old got into an argument with someone he knew around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The man then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the upper back, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 31-year-old also suffered cuts to his back and forearms, police said. He was taken of Loyola Oak Park Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Detectives investigate.

Five people were wounded in a stabbing Thursday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.