Man stabbed at Soldier Field, suspect in custody: police

The Brief A man was injured in a knife attack at Soldier Field after an argument. The victim sustained cuts to his left shoulder and face and is in good condition. The suspect was arrested, and charges are pending.



Chicago police are investigating after a man was injured in a knife attack at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 6:09 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Special Olympics Drive.

According to police, the victim and a 41-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect produced a knife and attacked. The victim was cut on his left shoulder and face.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is reported to be in good condition. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.