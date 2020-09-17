Man stabbed to death after fight inside home in Clearing

A man was stabbed to death Thursday after he got into a fight inside a home in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About 1:15 a.m. he got into a fight with someone inside a home in the 6400 block of South Naragansett Avenue, and was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.