Man stabs neighbor in neck then steals family's belongings in Gresham, police say

A 38-year-old Gresham man was in critical condition Tuesday after his neighbor stabbed him without warning and stole from his family, police said.

The man’s 40-year-old neighbor, who lives across the street from him in the 7800 block of South Emerald, came over about 7:50 a.m. and stabbed him when he opened the front door, according to Chicago police.

A police spokesperson said the two previously talked, but the attack happened without warning.

The suspect then went into the home and stole from the man’s mother, police said. She was unharmed.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries to his neck and arm, police said.

The suspect ran away, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.