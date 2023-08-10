Man struck, killed by vehicle in Clarendon Hills

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Clarendon Hills early Thursday.

At about 4:45 a.m., police responded to southbound Route 83 under 55th Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a pedestrian was standing or walking in the left travel lane of southbound Route 83 at the 55th Street bridge when they were struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.