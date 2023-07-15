Man suffers graze wounds to the head in Belmont Central

A man suffered two graze wounds to the head in Belmont Central Saturday morning.

At about 1:19 a.m., police responded to the 5900 block of West Diversey for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man with two graze wounds to the head.

The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A witness told officers that two offenders shot in the victim's direction.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.