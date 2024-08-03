Man, teen shot in Gold Coast

A man and a teenager were shot in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the incident happened in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue around 4:43 p.m.

Two male victims, a 16-year-old and a 23-year-old, were wounded by an unknown offender who pulled a gun and opened fire. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arms.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.