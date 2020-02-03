Man tells 10-year-old girl to ‘come here’ in Albany Park attempted kidnapping: police

A man allegedly tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in Albany Park while telling her to “come here” and trying to grab her arm, police say.

A man between 30 and 50 years old approached the girl about 8 a.m. Jan. 30 while she was walking in the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said in a community alert.

He waved his hand while telling the girl to come over, and tried to grab her arm as she tried to walk past him, police said.

She ran to school and alerted a teacher, who called 911, police said.

Police said the suspect was between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall, with brown shaggy hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown or dark-colored coat.

Police asked anyone with details to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.