Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police

A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.

The offender took out a gun and a fight broke out between him and the victim, police say. The offender then ran off.

SWAT officers swept the building and did not find the suspect.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were no injuries reported.