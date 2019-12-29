Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach in Edgewater: police

Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman Saturday near Foster Beach in Edgewater on the North Side.

The 34-year-old woman was walking south about 7:20 p.m. near the beach in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when the man grabbed her from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

He forced her to the ground, tried to remove her clothing and exposed his genitals, police said. The woman screamed for help to a passerby and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven man between 18 and 20 years old, police said. He was between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.