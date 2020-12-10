Man turns himself in for fatal stabbing of 61-year-old in Chatham: police

article

A South Deering man allegedly turned himself in for the fatal stabbing of a 61-year-old man Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

Larry Morris, 60, was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing of Kevin Sudduth Sr., Chicago police said.

Sudduth Sr. was found dead with multiple stab wounds about 10:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Later that afternoon, Morris allegedly walked into the 3rd District police station, 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave., to turn himself in, police said.

Morris is due in bond court Friday.