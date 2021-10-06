Man uses fraudulent check to purchase vehicle from seller in parking lot of Orland Park Police Department

An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in Orland Park.

Armon Cameron, from Missouri, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and forgery.

On Oct. 4, Orland Park police said a black Dodge Challenger was found parked in the front parking lot of the Orland Park Police Department.

The registration did not match the vehicle.

It was discovered that another subject was in the lot trying to sell his Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 to the driver of the Challenger, police said.

The driver, Cameron, allegedly had just given the owner of the Jeep a fraudulent check for $23,500.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the Challenger was purchased on Oct. 3 in Iowa by using another fraudulent check.

Cameron was transported to the Bridgeview Courthouse Tuesday and was issued a $5,000 bond.

The Orland Park Police Department said it has been investigating an increasing amount of fraud stemming from the sale of items through social media platforms, like Facebook Marketplace.

They advise residents not to be lulled into a false sense of security when the buyer agrees to meet in public places.