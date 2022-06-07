Man walking on sidewalk shot in groin in Washington Heights

A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin while walking on a sidewalk early Tuesday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The man was walking in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street about 1:24 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A family member took the man to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a gunshot wound to the groin area, according to officials. The man was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.