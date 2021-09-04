Expand / Collapse search

Man walking to car in West Loop carjacked at gunpoint

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
West Loop
CHICAGO - A 49-year-old man was carjacked in the West Loop Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the victim was walking to his car in the 900 block of West Washington when a gray SUV approached him, police said.

The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm and pointed it at the victim and demanded his car.

The victim complied and the offender fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

No suspect description was provided by police.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating.