Man wanted for attempted murder in Chicago stabbing

A Cicero man is wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a woman last month on Chicago's South Side.

Valentin Jacobo, 33, is accused of stabbing the woman during a domestic incident in the 8100 block of South Brandon Avenue in The Bush neighborhood on Feb. 17, according to a statement from Chicago police detectives. The woman was stabbed multiple times, but is expected to recover.

Jacobo, whose last known address was in Cicero, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery, police said. He was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Valentin Jacobs, 33. (Chicago police)

Jacobo was described as a Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds.

Police encouraged anyone who comes in contact with Jacobo to call 911 rather than approach him.

Anyone with information about Jacobo's whereabouts should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271, or the FBI Tip Line at (312) 421-6700.