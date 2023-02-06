Man wanted for carjacking victim at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side

article

A man is wanted for carjacking a victim at gunpoint on Chicago's Southwest Side last week.

At about 2:26 p.m. on Feb. 1, the suspect ordered a victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 3100 block of West 82nd Street.

The suspect then took the victim's vehicle.

The suspect is described as an African American man between the ages of 20 and 29 years old. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jacket, police said.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at (312) 747-8384.